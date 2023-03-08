Home » Movies » Sai Pallavi Joins Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 2; Here's What Her Role Is

Sai Pallavi Joins Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 2; Here's What Her Role Is

Sai Pallavi will join the sets in the next schedule and will finish her portion in a week’s time.

March 08, 2023

Sai Pallavi will play a crucial role in Pushpa 2.
Rumours are rife that actress Sai Pallavi has joined the cast of Pushpa: The Rule, the second part of action thriller. The first movie of the franchise was Pushpa: The Rise. Buzz is that, the actress will be playing a crucial role in the film alongside Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. An official announcement of the same is still awaited.

Sai Pallavi was last seen in the Tamil Film Gargi. Hindustan Time has reported that Sai will be paired opposite Fahadh Faasil in the film. She will join the sets in the next schedule and will finish her portion in a week’s time. Several fans took to their social media handles to react to the big news. One of them wrote, “If true, this is going to be really exciting. It’ll be even more interesting if she gets to play a negative character." “One dance number with Allu Arjun and Sai Pallavi please," demanded another one.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun recently completed filming a schedule of Pushpa 2 in Vishakhapatnam where the makers filmed the introduction song. The highly anticipated Pushpa: The Rule has been making back-to-back headlines since the time the film has been announced. The impact the first part of the film left on the audience was huge, and as a result, the fan following of Allu Arjun and the film Pushpa has been increasing by the day. Pushpa fans are crazy and the amount of love they shower on Allu Arjun is tremendous.

Earlier in an interview, Allu Arjun shared how his walk in the film became popular. “Sukumar Garu said, I don’t know what you do, but everybody has to walk like you," it was then he came up with the sloping shoulder pose, saying that it would be ‘easily imitable’.

He added, “The idea wasn’t to impress the whole country but it was a great by-product. If your local audience is impressed, then automatically the energy transfers and the aura spreads."

