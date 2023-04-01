Sai Pallavi Recalls Being Insecure About Her Appearance Before Film Debut

Sai Pallavi has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the South. From debuting in her maiden Malayalam-language film Premam to essaying a wide variety of on-screen characters, the 30-year-old has indeed come a long way in her career. In an interview with Film Companion, Sai Pallavi revealed that before entering films, she was quite worried about her physical appearance. Her insecurities made her ponder whether she was suitable for acting in movies. Her opinion changed after she was selected as the female lead in director Alphonse Puthren’s 2015 romance drama, Premam.

Sharing about her low self-esteem back in the day, Sai Pallavi recalled that she was quite self-conscious regarding her voice. She was also insecure about her pimples. “My voice looks, and acne was all things that took away my confidence. These are all things that hold me back in dealing with people," she revealed.

It was after her maiden film Premam released that Sai Pallavi finally understood that the audiences prioritise an actor’s character in a film and acting prowess more than their looks. Upon Premam’s premiere on the silver screens, she sat at a movie theatre to see the reaction of the people first-hand.

“I was amazed to see people clapping after watching the movie. Then I realised that people don’t like beauty. They care about the character and our acting. That’s when I realised that what I had understood was wrong," Sai Pallavi added.

The incident proved to be a major confidence booster for her, changing her views about herself completely. Now, even when she does not wear makeup, she remains confident in her own skin. Sai Pallavi added that if wearing makeup makes someone confident, there is no harm in it. It varies from person to person.

Sai Pallavi has reportedly joined the sets of Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film’s team has not yet confirmed the news.

