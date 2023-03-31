Sai Tamhankar's Unique Look Leads To Comparisons With Uorfi Javed

On March 30, Filmfare hosted the 7th annual Filmfare Awards Marathi, with Planet Marathi serving as the title sponsor. The best in Marathi cinema was honoured once again this year. Actors like Tejasswi Prakash, Girija Oak, Akshay Bardapurkar, Anu Malik, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Neena Kulkarni, Kishori Shahane, Urmilla Kothare and Bhushan Kadu were present at the event. One of the actors who took all the attention was Sai Tamhankar. Yes, you read that.

Sai Tamhankar looked stunning in a layered, dark blue halter dress with a large, stunning flower on the front and a netted train on the back. She added a high bun to complete her look. For makeup, she added smokey eyes and neutral lips. She wrote in the caption, “Wochu gonna do wid all that punk for Filmfare Marathi Tonight."

Advertisement

Social media users started comparing her with Uorfi Javed. One of the users commented, “For a second I thought it is Uorfi," while another wrote, “Uorfi Lite."

Tejasswi Prakash looked stunning in her traditional pink and turquoise silk lehenga. She finished off her ensemble with a gold choker necklace and a sleek bun. Actor Jitendra Kumar looked dashing in a black suit. Usha Uthup had a stunning appearance in her purple saree.

Advertisement

Last year, Sai won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Mimi. Film producer Anish Joag was Sai’s biggest supporter and wrote a positive Instagram post to show it. He posted images from the award ceremony, showing Sai posing with the prizes. He captioned the post, “She has worked bloody hard for it. She has dreamed this for bloody long. She is just the bloody best there is! She is here to stay! She is going to bloody own! And she bloody well deserves this! Cheers to dreaming!"

Advertisement

In April last year, Anish and Sai shared a social media post to formally announce their relationship. At the wedding of Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar, they made their relationship public. Sai Tamhankar and Anish Joag attracted attention with their cute photos.

Sai is renowned for her iconic performance in Kriti Sanon’s Mimi. She also won numerous accolades for her role in the film. She will next be seen in Lalit Prabhakar and Prakash Kunte’s film Colorphool.

Read all the Latest Movies News here