Saif Ali Khan And Soha Ali Khan Dish Out Major Sibling Goals; Fans Call Them ‘Smarties’

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are one of Bollywood’s most loved siblings. They share a great bond and are also each other’s biggest cheerleaders. The latter recently dropped an adorable picture of themselves and also added a caption that read, ‘Sibling summer continues ❤️☀️’.

In the photo, Saif and Soha posed together. While Soha looked cute in a black tank top and grey pants, Saif on the other hand looked uber cool in a blue T-shirt which he teamed with a half jacket and blue denims. Fans and well-wishers dropped in heartfelt comments for the duo. One of them wrote, ‘Smarties !! Intelligent Bro Sis :).’ ‘As beautiful as ever, both of y’all,’ read another one. Meanwhile, Rasika Duggal too dropped in a bundle of hearts.

Have a look at the photo: