Trends :KKBKJ Box OfficePushpa 3Samantha Ruth PrabhuCoachella 2023Eid 2023
Home » Movies » Saif Ali Khan Begins Shooting For NTR 30, Says 'Jr NTR Is Very Friendly And Charming'

Saif Ali Khan Begins Shooting For NTR 30, Says 'Jr NTR Is Very Friendly And Charming'

Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR for his next. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady.

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Giri

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 11:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Saif Ali Khan begins shooting for his next with Jr. NTR
Saif Ali Khan begins shooting for his next with Jr. NTR

Saif Ali Khan has officially joined the NTR 30 crew. The Bollywood star has started filming alongside Jr NTR for his significant role in the movie. The highly anticipated Telugu action-drama, directed by Koratala Siva, is expected to be a visual treat for its audience with an intriguing plot and an impressive cast. In a recent interview, Saif opened up about his work under Koratala Siva and venturing into uncharted territory. He also spoke about his co-star, Jr. NTR.

Advertisement

This is the first time Saif is collaborating with Jr. In an interview with Times of India, the actor shared, “Oh, NTR is very friendly and charming and super-passionate also! I admire the ambition of making a pan-India film. We are too used to working in terms of region and language. This is NTR’s exciting plan."

Opening up about his role in the film, Saif Ali Khan shared, “It’s a very cool role and I’m working hard to make sure I deliver more than what is expected of me. My director Koratala Siva is a passionate artist with infectious energy and a great vision; he narrated the script to me for three hours and I was spellbound, emotionally involved all the way."

In the interview, Sail Ali Khan also spoke about the technicians involved in the film. He mentioned that the director of photography is Rathnavelu, who is known for his exemplary work in movies like Robot. Saif said, “The DOP (director of photography) is Rathnavelu who has shot amazing movies like Robot and it’s great to be lit and shot like this. It’s a fantastic vision and the movie’s scale is very big. I take it as a great compliment that they are interested in my services. My pleasure entirely to be here. Fingers crossed, this will be rocking."

Advertisement

After a lavish muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad, NTR 30 went on floors last month. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will also make her Telugu debut with this movie. The film is slated for a pan-Indian release next year.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is also working on another high-budget film. He will be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aditi GiriAditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusia...Read More

first published: April 20, 2023, 11:49 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 11:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Eid 2023 Outfit Ideas Inspired By Bollywood Divas: Sonam Kapoor In Anarkali, Sara Ali Khan In Sharara, Aditi Rao Hydari In Kurta

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Oomph In Green Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Red Carpet Looks