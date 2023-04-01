Saif Ali Khan Cannot Take His Eyes Off Kareena Kapoor In BTS Pics From NMACC; See Pics

The grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) turned out to be a gala night. Some of the most popular celebrities from B-Town were present at the launch. Bollywood’s power couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also marked their presence. The duo was accompanied by Karisma Kapoor. Now, Kareena Kapoor has shared some close-up pictures from the night with the caption, “NMACC night". The couple looked elegant and royal in the pictures.

At the NMACC opening, Kareena Kapoor stole the show with a custom red lehenga that included a cropped choli, lehenga, and dupatta. The outfit was embellished with beads, sequins, and delicate floral chikankari embroidery. Kareena Kapoor’s blouse featured a wide U-neckline, backless detail, and a cropped hem. The silk-satin dupatta was draped over her arms and fastened in a bow at the back. Saif, on the other hand, complemented her in a white three-piece ethnic suit that came with a solid white kurta and Nehru jacket.

They graciously posed on the staircase with a backdrop of vintage-style interiors and luxurious paintings. Later, Kareena also shared some solo pictures in her outfit of the night.

In no time, fans and friends from the industry filled the comment section with compliments. Anil Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor showered praise on Kareena’s post. Actress Zareen Khan wrote, “Royalty." Ira Dubey said Kareena was the ultimate “queen." Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi also dropped several red heart emojis on the post.

The NMACC, which is housed inside the Jio Global Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, has been built to conserve and promote Indian arts. Major Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shah Rukh Khan, among others, were spotted at the event. Apart from Bollywood stars, Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, and other stars from the West also graced the night.

Work-wise, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in The Crew, helmed by Rhea Kapoor. She will share the screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is currently working on Adipurush with Sunny Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Prabhas.

