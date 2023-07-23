Saif Ali Khan Enjoys Fishing With Taimur And Jeh; Kareena Kapoor Smiles Amid European Mountains

Looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan along with hubby Saif and kids Taimur and Jeh are making the most of their European vacation. The actress is making sure to update her fans and well-wishers about their whereabouts, family outings, lunches and all things in between. Having said that, some new pictures of the adorable family have surfaced but this time, it was shared through a fan account.

The fan page of Kareena Kapoor shared a couple of pictures of the actor and their kids on their Instagram handle. In the snap, we can see Saif Ali Khan holding a fish in his hands while Taimur looks at the camera and points towards it. Meanwhile, Jeh’s eyes are fixated on the fish that his father is holding. In the background, Kareena Kapoor sits on the lush green ground and gazes at Saif and her kids lovingly. The picture was taken by the mountainside. In the second picture, Saif is standing near a pristine looking lake and Jeh is engrossed in a different activity. The post caption read, “Family time ☀️ Tim & Jeh fishing with Pops while Beboo watching enjoying the view ."

Take a look:

Advertisement

Earlier in a conversation with Variety, Kareena was asked about how she maintains her work-life balance, to which she shared, “It’s literally like standing on one leg, but I’m pretty good at yoga. I’m also very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel." She added that their staff also help them a lot.

The actress also shared that her kids only expect quality time with them and not quantity. “It’s not the quantity of time that you spend with your children, that’s what I’ve learned, in the five-six years that I’ve been a parent, it’s the quality of time that you give them without distraction because children want focus from their parents, from their teachers from their friends, that’s what they need."

Saif and Kareena married in October 16, 2012 after dating for almost four years. They welcomed their first child-son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and their second child Jehangir Ali Khan in February 2021.