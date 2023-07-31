Saif Ali Khan Gets Injured During Family Holiday? Star Spotted With Bandages at Mumbai Airport

Saif Ali Khan returned from his long summer vacation with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The family was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday afternoon. While they brought instant smiles with their appearance, Saif Ali Khan was seen with bandages around his elbows and arms. The bandages instantly prompted speculations that he injured himself during his vacation.

The Adipurush star was seen making his way out of the airport with Taimur Ali Khan by his side. Meanwhile, Kareena was seen holding on to Jeh Ali Khan. The family did not pose for the cameras and opted to head straight to their car. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Over the past few weeks, Kareena shared photos of the family’s holiday on Instagram. She revealed they spent the summer with few of their friends in Europe and the UK. Kareena also shared photos of the family enjoying picnics in the parks and playing outdoor games together.