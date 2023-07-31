Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Saif Ali Khan Gets Injured During Family Holiday? Star Spotted With Bandages at Mumbai Airport

Saif Ali Khan returned to Mumbai with his family. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Saif Ali Khan was spotted with bandages as he returned to Mumbai after his holiday with Kareena Kapoor and the kids.

Saif Ali Khan returned from his long summer vacation with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The family was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday afternoon. While they brought instant smiles with their appearance, Saif Ali Khan was seen with bandages around his elbows and arms. The bandages instantly prompted speculations that he injured himself during his vacation.

The Adipurush star was seen making his way out of the airport with Taimur Ali Khan by his side. Meanwhile, Kareena was seen holding on to Jeh Ali Khan. The family did not pose for the cameras and opted to head straight to their car. Watch the video below:

Over the past few weeks, Kareena shared photos of the family’s holiday on Instagram. She revealed they spent the summer with few of their friends in Europe and the UK. Kareena also shared photos of the family enjoying picnics in the parks and playing outdoor games together.

    • Earlier in a conversation with Variety, Kareena was asked about how she maintains her work-life balance, to which she shared, “It’s literally like standing on one leg, but I’m pretty good at yoga. I’m also very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel." She added that their staff also help them a lot.

    The actress also shared that her kids only expect quality time with them and not quantity. “It’s not the quantity of time that you spend with your children, that’s what I’ve learned, in the five-six years that I’ve been a parent, it’s the quality of time that you give them without distraction because children want focus from their parents, from their teachers from their friends, that’s what they need."

