Saif Ali Khan Lauds Naatu Naatu Choreography, Calls It 'Crazy' Days After Oscar Win

India winning two Oscars has instilled pride in the hearts of every moviegoer in the country. Meanwhile, social media is flooded with adulation and praise for the makers of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers. Now, joining the bandwagon is actor Saif Ali Khan, who is currently in South Africa to spend some quality time with his family. During an interaction with the Times of India, the Adipurush star stated that he’s pleased with India’s victory at a global level.

He said, “I thought it was amazing that Naatu Naatu won! I’m also very pleased about the short documentary film The Elephant Whisperers winning." Saif also praised Naatu Naatu’s catchy choreography and added, “What crazy steps that song is choreographed with. It’s amazingly done. The South has these incredible dance steps and half-beats that they work with, I think I would have a heart attack if I did that."

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan is enjoying a spring break with his kids and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. It was just a day ago when the actress gave fans a glimpse of their Safari outing on social media. While talking about his vacation, Saif Ali Khan concluded, “It’s fabulous. Time with kids and family is the best."

Previously, Suniel Shetty also opened up about feeling extremely proud over the Oscar victories during a chat with India Today. The actor recalled the time when Bollywood was once laughed upon for the inclusion of songs and dances in the movies. He emphasized how music is not just an integral part of Indian movies but of Indian culture too. “I am very proud. You proved it. 25 years ago, the world used to laugh, saying why do you sing and dance all the time? We sing and dance because we are Indians. We celebrate everything with music. And now, the world is trying to ape that and bring in music everywhere." Shetty who has already watched Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers hailed it as a “beautiful documentary film," he said.

In terms of work, Saif Ali Khan was last seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Pushkar-Gayathri’s neo-noir actioner Vikram Vedha. He is now gearing up for the release of Om Raut’s mythological war film Adipurush. The movie which also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles is all set to hit the big screens on June 16.

Read all the Latest Movies News here