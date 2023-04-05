Saif Ali Khan REFUSES to Work With Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor in NTR 30?

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was reportedly approached for Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movie, dubbed as NTR 30. Saif was apparently offered to play the role of an antagonist in NTR 30.

However, a report in India Today.co.in suggests that Saif Ali Khan has refused the offer. Interestingly, Saif will be seen as an antagonist in Prabhas starrer Adipurush, which is set to release in June. Apart from this, he played a negative role in Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

As per the report, no reasons have been attributed to his decision, but there is speculation that he “may not want to sign on a South film at the moment".

Meanwhile, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s film, tentatively titled NTR 30, was launched last month in all its glory. The film, which marks Tarak’s first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor and the actress’ first Telugu film, was launched by Tarak’s friend and acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The RRR helmer was joined by KGF 2 director Prashant Neel at the event. The team came together for a special puja as well.

NTR 30’s director Koratala Siva, who is reuniting with Tarak for the film, addressed the media gathered for the event. “The film is set in a forgotten coastal land of India. It’s a very emotional story about how we live in a world that has more monsters than humans," he said. Also present at the event was music director Anirudh, and the producers.

Janhvi had recently opened up about the project. At the India Today Conclave, Janhvi said, “Literally counting down the days (to the film’s shoot). I message the director (Koratala Siva) every day. Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has. To be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life." She added that she ‘manifested’ the project.

