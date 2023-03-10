Bollywood has over the years restored our faith in love with a reel as well as real-life couples. From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Bollywood couples and their adorable chemistry leave us in awe. However, not all love stories get to have a happily ever after, do they? Many top stars were not quite lucky when it comes to love. Despite being married to their childhood sweethearts at a very young age, having kids, and going through all ups and downs together, many Bollywood couples ended up parting ways. Let’s take a look at some of these incomplete love stories.

Saif Ali Khan - Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh was at the peak of her career when she met Saif Ali Khan on the sets of their film Bekhudi. Eventually, the two grew close and got married. Saif’s family was not in support of the union as Amrita was 12 years older than him. Saif and Amrita were together for about 13 years and became parents to two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, with time, their love faded away and the duo called off their marriage in 2004 and got divorced. Currently, Saif is happily married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and has two sons - Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan - with the actress.

Aamir Khan - Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were married for 16 years. The couple, who had two children together, son Junaid Khan and daughter- Ira Khan, drew curtains on their love story in 2002. Even after their divorce, Aamir and Reena continue to share a great friendship.

Aamir Khan - Kiran Rao

After a divorce from Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan got married again in 2005 to Kiran Rao. Aamir and Kiran first met during the shooting of Lagaan, in which she was an assistant director. In 2021, the duo announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage in a joint statement. They co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan

Malaika Arora - Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998 after years of dating. They ended their 19 years of togetherness in 2017. However, even after the divorce and moving on in life, both Malaika and Arbaaz share a healthy bond. They also have a 19-year-old son, Arhaan, together. Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan is currently dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani, and Malaika Arora is dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2002 and eventually became parents to two sons. But even their marriage couldn’t last long. The couple got divorced in the year 2014. Hrithik and Sussanne continue to share a friendly bond as the duo are often spotted partying together, along with their love interests - Saba Azad and Arslan Goni.

Farhan Akhtar

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and hairstylist Adhuna Akhtar, his wife of 15 years, parted ways in 2016. The couple got married in 2000 after a courtship of three years. According to the joint statement issued by the couple - they grew apart over the years. Farhan and Adhuna have two daughters — Shakya and Akira. Last year, Farhan Akhtar tied the knot for the second time with Shibani Dandekar.

