Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » Saif Ali Khan Turns 53: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Vikram Vedha Actor

Saif Ali Khan Turns 53: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Vikram Vedha Actor

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday last year with his wife Kareena Kapoor, kids Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, and sisters Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu. (Image: Instagram/sakpataudi)
Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday last year with his wife Kareena Kapoor, kids Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, and sisters Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu. (Image: Instagram/sakpataudi)

Curated By: Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 06:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Saif’s innate ability to seamlessly transition between diverse roles, from suave romantic leads to intense character-driven performances, has earned him both critical acclaim and a massive fan following.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAIF ALI KHAN: Saif Ali Khan is one of the most versatile and talented actors in Hindi Cinema. He has shown his range and skill in various roles, from comedy to drama to action to romance. He is also a producer and a television presenter. He is the son of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and belongs to a royal family of Pataudi. Saif is married to actress Kareena Kapoor and has four children, including actress Sara Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan is married to actress Kareena Kapoor. (Image: Instagram)

Advertisement

He has graced the silver screen with his magnetic presence for decades. From his debut in the early ’90s to becoming a force to be reckoned with in the industry, his evolution as an actor has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Saif Ali Khan enjoyed a day out with Taimur, Jeh and Kareena Kapoor by fishing. (Image: Instagram)

Khan’s innate ability to seamlessly transition between diverse roles, from suave romantic leads to intense character-driven performances, has earned him both critical acclaim and a massive fan following. His distinctive charm and impeccable acting skills have consistently breathed life into each character he portrays, leaving an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.

As we celebrate Saif’s birthday, we not only honour the man behind the roles but also the embodiment of resilience and determination. His journey reflects the ethos of the film industry itself – one of constant reinvention, growth, and an unwavering dedication to the craft.

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan with Akshay Kumar and Kajol in 1994 movie Yeh Dillagi .

From the charming persona in “Dil Chahta Hai" to the intense portrayal in “Omkara" and the regal elegance of “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior," Saif Ali Khan’s cinematic voyage is a testament to his artistry and the legacy he continues to build with each performance. As he turns 53 on 16 August, 2023, we eagerly anticipate the next chapter in his illustrious career, confident that he will continue to enthral us with his brilliance and versatility.

top videos
  • Salman Debuts Bald Look | Ayushmann's Pooja Flirts With Jeetendra | Samantha At 'India Day Parade'

    • Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Latest and Upcoming Movies

    1. Vikram Vedha
      This is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name. Saif Ali Khan plays Vikram, a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill Vedha, a notorious gangster played by Hrithik Roshan. The film is directed by Gayatri and Pushkar, who also helmed the original version.
    2. Bhoot Police
      This is a horror comedy film that follows two brothers who are ghost hunters. Saif Ali Khan plays Vibhooti, the elder brother who is a fraud and a conman, while Arjun Kapoor plays Chiraunji, the younger brother who is sincere and believes in ghosts. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam as their love interests. The film is directed by Pavan Kirpalani.
    3. Adipurush
      This is a magnum opus based on the epic Ramayana. Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh, the antagonist who is based on Ravana, the king of Lanka who abducts Sita, the wife of Ram. Prabhas plays Ram, the protagonist who is based on Vishnu, the supreme god who incarnates as a human to rescue Sita. Kriti Sanon plays Sita, the heroine who is based on Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. The film is directed by Om Raut.
    4. Devara
      Saif Ali Khan will play the role of a police officer in this Telugu-language film. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role.
    5. Fire
      Saif will play the role of a businessman in this thriller film. The film is directed by Ritesh Sidhwani and stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role.
    6. Go Goa Gone 2
      Saif will reprise his role of Boris from the 2013 film Go Goa Gone in this sequel. The film is directed by Dinesh Vijan and stars Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat, and Sunny Leone in the lead roles.

    Follow us on

    first published: August 16, 2023, 06:30 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 06:30 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App