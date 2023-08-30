Saira Banu Shares Throwback Photos Of Dilip Kumar And Lata Mangeshkar On Raksha Bandhan; Fans React

Veteran actress Saira Banu on Wednesday stirred emotions among fans as she shared throwback photos of the legendary actor Dilip Kumar and the iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The photos on her social media account offered a glimpse into the cherished moments shared by the two legends. Fans showered a lot of love on it and called the most beautiful.

Along with the photos, Saira Banu also penned a lengthy post explaining their relationship and how it was going on till the time both were alive. “The Kohinoor of Indian Cinema Dilip Sahib and the nightingale of the Music Industry of India Lata Mangeshkar held a connection beyond the dazzle of their stupendous stardom. They shared the bond of a brother and sister. In those golden quiet bygone days this legendary two-some found it comfortable to travel from their homes to their work spots in local trains which are also known as the life-line of this marvellous city Mumbai," her note read.

