Saira Banu Makes Instagram Debut, Remembers Her 'Kohinoor' Dilip Kumar In First Post

Veteran actress Saira Banu made her Instagram debut on Friday, July 7, which also happens to be her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s death anniversary.

In her first Instagram post, Saira Banu dropped a couple of throwback pictures with Dilip Kumar and penned down a heartwarming note. “I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love, and respect for my Kohinoor Dilip Kumar Sahib," she wrote as she also shared a few lines from Dilip Sahab’s favourite Urdu couplets.