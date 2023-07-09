Saira Banu Misses Her 22 Inches Waistline As She Shares Throwback Photo; Fans React

Veteran actress Saira Banu has recently made her Instagram debut and has been sharing throwback photos from her early days. Today also she took a trip down memory lane and dropped a throwback photo on her social media handle. In no time it went viral and fans were seen giving a lot of love.

The black and white photo featured a younger-looking Saira Banu in a salwar kameez. Sharing the photo, the veteran wrote in the caption, “The 22 inch waistline in days far gone…Oh! Only if time stood still… Alas!" She is looking very beautiful. Fans were also seen expressing their love for her. One of the fans wrote, “Mashallah ,khuda aapko Nazren Bad se bachaye." Another wrote, “Perfectly beautiful and graceful! Greetings from a British fan living in Japan."

Saira Banu made her debut in films with Junglee. Some of her best works include Jhuk Gaya Aasman and Aayi Milan Ki Bela, with Rajendra Kumar, and April Fool with Biswajeet, Aao Pyaar Karen and Shagird with Joy Mukherjee, and Pyar Mohabbat with Dev Anand.