Saira Banu Recalls 'Life Full of Action' With Dilip Kumar: 'If I Were Late, I Could Hear Car Horn Downstairs'

On Monday, Saira posted a throwback photo of the couple. The picture captures Dilip adjusting his tie with one hand while wrapping his other arm around Saira, who rests her head on his shoulder with her arm gently placed on his chest. Both of them can be seen smiling for the camera. Saira looks beautiful in a pink suit and ear studs, while Dilip is dressed in a white shirt, striped tie, and a grey jacket with matching pants.

Sharing the photo, she captioned it, “Get set… ready and GO…!! Our lives were full of action… Sahib being the philanthropist and endearing person that he always was for all mankind, we were constantly going out to attend functions and get-togethers for the benefit of the needy such as The National Association for the Blind… the Physically Handicapped… The War Widows etc. He kept me on my toes and would be ready in a jiffy… I had to keep running to keep pace with him… If I were late I could hear the car horn downstairs screaming away to get me going! Will in future share his forays into shopping with me…"

It was on the second death anniversary of Dilip Kumar that Saira Banu made her Instagram debut, sharing a heartfelt note. In her message, she expressed gratitude to the countless caring well-wishers and dear friends worldwide who have overwhelmed her with their remembrance, love, and respect for her husband, Dilip Kumar. “I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib. This is the day, ‘7th of July’ at ‘7 am’ when time stood still and my loved one slid into a deep slumber."