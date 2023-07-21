Saira Banu Reveals Dilip Kumar Proposed Her For Marriage In Filmy Way: 'He Took Off His Jacket...'

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar’s love story is no secret. However, how did the late legendary actor propose to his lady love? On Friday, Saira Banu took to her Instagram handle and wrote a long note about Dilip Sahab’s love for rain. She also revealed how the late actor had proposed to her on Juhu beach in Bollywood style.

“Sahib loved the rain and if he was out of the house in a meeting and there would be a first shower…he would immediately call me with delight, ‘Saira it’s raining!'" she wrote.

“Infact, many years ago as we walked by Juhu Beach in the quiet of a wondrous night, there was a sudden shower of rain and he protectively took off his jacket and draped it around my shoulders… that was the magical night that we sat in his car and he asked me…Will you marry me?" Saira Banu added.

In her post, Saira Banu also revealed Dilip Sahab bought a beautiful land at a hill station in Maharashtra and shared that they used to spend rainy days there to make beautiful memories. “We would walk miles in the rain on the stony and green land geared up with our umbrellas dressed protectively in our mackintoshes, picking up shiny grazed pebbles and throwing them as far as we could in competition outdoing each other… of course, Sahib would always win… I always ran and collected these stones… and I still have and cherish each stone that he flew to the wind," she concluded.