Saira Banu Shares Personal Favourite Scene From Sagina; Calls Dilip Kumar’s Performance ‘Enthralling’

Saira Banu has been sharing a lot of old pictures since the time she debuted on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Today, also she shared a series of photos from the classic film ‘Sagina’ in which she worked with her actor husband Dilip Kumar. She even called it one of her favourite scenes from the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the veteran actress wrote, “Sagina is one of my most loved films. It is based on the true story of the labour movement. Sagina, a factory labourer…is an honest, aggressive and loveable character who was the first to fight against the tyranny of the British bosses in the tea gardens of Northern-Eastern India. Sagina becomes a Welfare Officer and brings about justice. I was so happy when Sahib and revered Tapan Sinha worked together… they were such good friends and like minded that they brought ease and cordiality while filming “Sagina" in the most relaxed atmosphere at Gayabari where we worked in the outdoors. The first thing that Sahib set up in the garden was a Badminton court for all the team of the shooting to play together in the evenings and then cosily huddle in the house to sing and joke together turn by turn. Sharing a scene which is my personal favourite… when Sagina who is a robust outgoing man, is sitting in his office absolutely bored and suffocated and then he steps out compelled to breathe the fresh air in the lush outdoors. Then he spots the coming of the train and exuberantly matches speed with the passing train. I think it is one of Sahib’s most spell binding and enthralling performances."

Take a look at the photos here: