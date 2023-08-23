Saira Banu Turns 79: Remembering Her Iconic Films with Dilip Kumar

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAIRA BANU: Throughout the years, we have witnessed chemistry between stars on screen and off screen, but only a handful of real-life celebrity couples truly inspired their fans and made everyone believe the true meaning of love. A shining example of this is the evergreen pair is— Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. They stood with each other like strong pillars. Saira Banu’s journey, like any celebrity, had its share of ups and downs. She married Dilip Kumar in 1966 when she was 22 and he was 44. Despite the age gap of 22 years, they faced challenges and eventually, they came out from difficulties together.

After collaborating on numerous blockbuster projects alongside her husband Dilip Kumar, including Gopi, Duniya, Sagina and Bairaag, Saira Banu made a decision in 1976 to step away from her acting career. Today, as Saira Banu turns 79, let’s revisit some of her memorable films with Dilip Kumar.