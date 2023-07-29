Saira Banu Wishes Sanjay Dutt On His 64th Birthday, Says The Actor 'Has Always Been Family To Dilip Sahib'

Actor Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 64th birthday this Saturday. Veteran actor Saira Banu took to her Instagram story and shared an old picture of Sanjay talking on the phone and penned a heartfelt note to wish him a happy birthday. Calling the actor “family", Saira Banu wrote that Sanjay was close to her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar. She added that the couple had known him since he was a toddler.

Saira wrote, “Sanju has been family to Dilip Sahib and all of us…from my grandmother to our own family kids, we have seen him grow up from a toddler to what he is today…he is absolutely precious to us…Lots of love and blessings to him…Happy Birthday!"

Advertisement

Sanjay has been closely associated with Dilip Kumar’s family due to the legendary actor’s friendship with Sunil Dutt, Sanjay’s late father. The two families even lived next to each other during Sanjay’s youth.