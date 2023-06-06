Sairat Actor Akash Thosar To Play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In Bal Shivaji, 1st Look Out

Sairat fame Akash Thosar will play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s role in the upcoming Marathi film titled Bal Shivaji, directed by Ravi Jadhav. Thosar has shared the poster of this film which shows him in the adolescent look of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Fans loved the look and commented that the actor is a perfect fit for the character.

Actress Rinku Rajguru, Akash’s co-star from Sairat, congratulated him. Actors Shiv Thakare, Hardeek Joshi, Deepti Devi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Prasad Oak and composer Hitesh Modak also wished Thosar the best for Bal Shivaji. He also received criticism for his look and one of the social media users commented that he doesn’t suit the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Bal Shivaji’s team on Tuesday unveiled the first look of the film on the occasion of the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was crowned as the king of Maratha Swaraj on June 6, 1674, at the Raigad Fort.

Advertisement

Akash Thosar also shared an animated motion glimpse of Bal Shivaji on Instagram which shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bravely fighting the battles with his adversaries. Fans loved the glimpse and the powerful background music as well.