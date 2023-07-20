Saiyami Kher Shoots First Of Its Kind Travel Documentary On Bikepacking In Italy; Videos

Calling it a highly anticipated trip of hers, she came up with the concept of this documentary herself and took up this project owing to her love for sport and adventure, something she is extremely close to. She spent 2.5 weeks covering different landscapes of Italy including towns, mountains, beachside and countryside. The documentary aims to bring forth awareness of the new trend of bike packing to India. Bike packing is a favourite amongst adrenaline lovers who move across a country with a bicycle and a bag whilst exploring and taking short breaks in between.

Saiyami says, “This has been one of the best trips of my life and a project I was most excited about. We put together a team and shot this Documentary in Italy. We have cycled over 300 kms. The distance wasn’t the problem at it it’s the climbing on a bicycle with all the loud luggage that I was worried about. I did my first pass which was around 2000 mtrs in a day. And we climbed around 4000mtrs in all. I have had my bike packed before. Basically you carry all your luggage on the trip on your bike. I have always believed that exploring a place is best when you can do it on a cycle. I have bike packed before from Berlin to Prague and fell in love with exploring places on a cycle. Which is why I couldn’t wait to do this bike packing trip in Italy. I have the best squad with me. Which made it even more fun. On tough days my motivation was finishing in order to eat pizzas and gelato :)’

The actress was last seen in the movie 8 A.M. Metro, directed by Raj Rachakonda. The film has six poems written by Gulzar. She is also part of Ghoomer, where she plays the part of a cricketer, a para athlete who has lost one arm. Apart from that, she is also looking forward to Agni, where she plays the role of a firefighter.