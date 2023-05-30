Sajid Asks Malaika Arora About Marrying 'Younger Man' Arbaaz Khan In Viral Video: 'Do Saal Badi...'

Malaika Arora has been making headlines for posting a ‘semi-nude’ photo of her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor. The couple has been receiving major backlash for sharing their “private moments" on social media. Malaika and Arjun’s relationship often becomes the target of trolls due to an 11-year age gap between them. While Arjun is 37, Malaika is 49.

Amid all the drama, an old video of Sajid Khan asking Malaika Arora about marrying a “younger man" has surfaced on the internet. In the video, which is now going viral on Reddit, Sajid Khan introduces Malaika Arora, who was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, in a witty style. “Arbaaz se do saal badi, Malaika Arora," Sajid says. He then asks Malaika, “Kaisa lagta hai aapko (how do you feel)? You married a man younger than you?" To this, Malaika replies, “I think it’s good."

While netizens praised Malaika for confidently answering Sajid’s question, they slammed the filmmaker for being “ageist". One user wrote, “2 years is nothing why this man is announcing like this kaisa lagta hai marrying younger man." Another one said, “Bollywood is so ageist… No one bats an eye at Akshay and Salman romancing girls young enough to be their daughter’s kids… while their original heroines are now playing grandma roles."

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were officially divorced in 2017 after almost 19 years of marriage. They have a 16-year-old son, Arhaan.

Malaika Arora has been in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for more than four years now. The couple made their relationship official back in 2019 on Arjun’s birthday. Their love life has been the talk of the town for several years now, more so because of the 11-year age gap between them.

Talking about the same, Arjun earlier told Masala.com, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90 percent of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative."