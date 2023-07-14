Salman Khan's Kick Sequel In The Works; Fans Say 'It Should Have A Good Script'

Sajid Nadiadwala has shared an update on the sequel of his film, Salman Khan-starrer Kick. He mentioned that Salman Khan has read the script, which is now complete. They are now looking for a good time to release the action-packed movie.

Speaking about Kick 2, Sajid told Pinkvilla that Kick is his favourite project, and whenever he discusses the sequel, he receives overwhelming responses from the audience and the film industry. He assured that Kick will have a follow-up as the script is already written but requires time for proper execution. “Now, I promise that there will be an extension to Kick. The subject is there on paper, it’s completely written but needs time. We need a bigger scale and a better time for its release," he said.

On Reddit, discussions were on about the film’s potential script. “Kick (the original Telugu one which got remade to Hindi) was a hit, but kick 2 flopped. Hope it isn’t the same script," wrote one user. Another was livid about the possibility of a sequel. The user commented, “Sajid nadiadwala needs to hire better writers first. We don’t need or want another kick. The film is a decade old. It’s a failed franchise." Another user said that it was rather enjoyable. “Unpopular opinion but i actually liked Kick. It’s enjoyable and a good timepass."