Salman Khan's Kick Sequel In The Works; Fans Say 'It Should Have A Good Script'

Sajid Nadiadwala has shared an update on the sequel of his film, Salman Khan-starrer Kick. He mentioned that Salman Khan has read the script, which is now complete. They are now looking for a good time to release the action-packed movie.
Speaking about Kick 2, Sajid told Pinkvilla that Kick is his favourite project, and whenever he discusses the sequel, he receives overwhelming responses from the audience and the film industry. He assured that Kick will have a follow-up as the script is already written but requires time for proper execution. “Now, I promise that there will be an extension to Kick. The subject is there on paper, it’s completely written but needs time. We need a bigger scale and a better time for its release," he said.
On Reddit, discussions were on about the film’s potential script. “Kick (the original Telugu one which got remade to Hindi) was a hit, but kick 2 flopped. Hope it isn’t the same script," wrote one user. Another was livid about the possibility of a sequel. The user commented, “Sajid nadiadwala needs to hire better writers first. We don’t need or want another kick. The film is a decade old. It’s a failed franchise." Another user said that it was rather enjoyable. “Unpopular opinion but i actually liked Kick. It’s enjoyable and a good timepass."
Sajid said that for Kick to materialise, a revival in cinema consumption is important. “We need to have cinema consumption back in fashion for us to make Kick. Once we are back to normal, I will be ready to take Kick 2 on floors. Salman has also heard it and now I just need the excitement of the audience to come back and then we can plan Kick 2 accordingly," he said.
With his upcoming film, Salman is all set to present the third instalment of his successful spy franchise, tentatively titled Tiger 3. Once again, Salman will portray the character of an Indian spy in the film. Joining him will be Katrina Kaif, who has previously played a spy in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and will be reprising her role for Tiger 3.