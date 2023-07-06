Trends :Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniShah Rukh KhanAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Salaar Teaser: Fan Spots MAJOR Clue Hinting At Biggest Crossover Between Prabhas, KGF Star Yash

Salaar Teaser: Fan Spots MAJOR Clue Hinting At Biggest Crossover Between Prabhas, KGF Star Yash

Prabhas and KGF star Yash are expected to share the screen in Salaar.
Prabhas and KGF star Yash are expected to share the screen in Salaar.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 07:36 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

Salaar Teaser: Prabhas fans have found a major proof that Prashanth Neel's new film is connected to Yash starrer KGF 2.

Salaar teaser finally dropped on Thursday morning, with Prabhas taking over an avatar of “the most violent" man. The teaser, which released at 5:12am, has taken the internet by storm, quite literally. Prabhas fans are super duper excited to see their beloved star in hardcore action mode in Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE.

While the teaser of the Prashanth Neel directorial has been receiving rave reviews, eagle-eyed Prabhas fans have spotted a tiny detail in the new promo which hints at the biggest crosser between the Baahubali star and KGF actor Yash. A fan tweeted two screenshots featuring KGF: Chapter 2 post credit scene and Salaar teaser and the two pics looked strikingly similar to each other. This has led to speculation that Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film is connected to Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

Well, what exactly this means for Salaar remains to be seen, but it seems to suggest that the movie may feature the biggest South crossover between Prabhas and Yash.

Advertisement

Hombale Films’ Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE is set to feature a stellar ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2023, in five languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Salaar comes at a crucial point for Prabhas. The actor recently faced a box disaster in Adipurush and fans are hoping that Salaar breathes new life into his career. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, opened big at the box office but nose-dived by the end of the first weekend at the box office following negative public reviews and backlash over alleged distorted representation of the Hindu epic, Ramayana.

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Shrishti NegiShrishti Negi is a journalist with nearly eight years of experience in the media...Read More

first published: July 06, 2023, 07:36 IST
last updated: July 06, 2023, 07:36 IST
Read More
Install
App