Salaar Teaser: Fan Spots MAJOR Clue Hinting At Biggest Crossover Between Prabhas, KGF Star Yash

Salaar teaser finally dropped on Thursday morning, with Prabhas taking over an avatar of “the most violent" man. The teaser, which released at 5:12am, has taken the internet by storm, quite literally. Prabhas fans are super duper excited to see their beloved star in hardcore action mode in Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE.

While the teaser of the Prashanth Neel directorial has been receiving rave reviews, eagle-eyed Prabhas fans have spotted a tiny detail in the new promo which hints at the biggest crosser between the Baahubali star and KGF actor Yash. A fan tweeted two screenshots featuring KGF: Chapter 2 post credit scene and Salaar teaser and the two pics looked strikingly similar to each other. This has led to speculation that Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film is connected to Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

Well, what exactly this means for Salaar remains to be seen, but it seems to suggest that the movie may feature the biggest South crossover between Prabhas and Yash.