Salaar Teaser: Prabhas Promises an Action Packed Film, Is KGF Star Yash in It?

Salaar teaser: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel have finally dropped the teaser of Salaar and it looks promising. The teaser, released at the auspicious time of 5:12 am, features an angry young Prabhas out for blood. The teaser has also confirmed that, like KGF, Salaar will also be divided in parts. The first part has been titled Salaar Part 1 : CEASEFIRE.

The teaser maintains the mystery around the film but promises that Prabhas will be seen in an action avatar. The teaser shows Prabhas in several fight scenes and also teased Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role.

Watch Salaar teaser below:

Is Yash in Salaar?

So far, the teaser hasn’t revealed the connections between KGF and Salaar. However, fans have been speculating that the two worlds are indeed connected. Ahead of the teaser launch, a fan noticed a possible connection between the two Prashanth Neel films. A fan noticed that in the climax of KGF 2, the clock featured the time ‘5:12 am’, the same time as the Salaar teaser dropped. This connection has fans believing that this is a subtle hint at the connection.

Who is in Salaar?

Hombale Films’ Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE is set to feature a stellar ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu.

When will Salaar release?