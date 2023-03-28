As Bollywood fans, we enjoy watching our favourite couples’ romance on the big screen, and they somehow manage to raise our expectations. Bollywood love stories teach us a lot about perfect relationships, from dating the perfect person to accepting a person with flaws. However, the industry also pioneered the trend of depicting relationships between two male characters endearingly and intriguingly. The uncanny chemistry propels the plot forward and keeps us interested enough to notice their off-screen chemistry!

There have been many films in Bollywood with memorable male lead pairings. When we think of male pairings, the first thing that comes to mind is Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. But several other films feature iconic male duos. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Salman Khan and Govinda

Salman Khan and Govinda starred in David Dhawan’s film Partner. The audience loved their on-screen chemistry. The film’s dynamic between Govinda being silly and Salman being smart was fantastic.

John Abraham and Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, who played Jignesh and Nikhil in Desi Boyz, made us all believe in bromance. Both lost their jobs and ended up working as strippers. Their lives, however, are turned upside down when they meet their special ones.

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan

Prem and Amar, the iconic characters played by Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, are still remembered in Andaz Apna Apna, released in 1994. This cult film has remained popular even after 25 years of release. The plot revolves around two middle-class boys who compete for the attention of Raveena Tandon’s character, a millionaire’s daughter. However, their lives are turned upside down when a local gangster arrives.

Amitabh and Dharmendra

Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, is one of the most popular Bollywood films ever. The film, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, revolves around the lives of their characters Jai and Veeru. They are two ex-convicts hired by Thakur Baldev Singh to apprehend a notorious gangster named Gabbar.

Govinda and Sanjay Dutt

Sonu and Monu are two mischievous brothers who play a prank on their father in the film Haseena Maan Jaayegi. He then dispatches them to Goa for work. They fall in love and go out of their way to impress the girl’s father. This film, starring Govinda and Sanjay Dutt, is well-known for the lead actors’ iconic roles and dialogues.

