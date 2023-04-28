Salman Khan Achchi Script Kare, Salim Khan's Advice to His Superstar Son Goes Viral; Watch

Lights, camera, action! Salman Khan’s latest cinematic masterpiece has hit the silver screen, and it’s already making waves. As the world waits with bated breath for the verdict on his Eid offering, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, trade analysts have reported a “big, fat total" box office collection in the first few initial days alone. And Salman Khan looks keen on keeping the momentum with Tiger 3 releasing later this year. While the film continues to receive love from fans, Twitteratis have also slammed it deeming it to be ‘over-the-top’. Amid that commotion, a clip of Salim Khan has gone viral where he urges his son to be mindful of the scripts that come his way.

The video showcased Salim Khan indulging in a conversation with Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan. He can be heard saying, “Sabse important yeh hai ki yeh (Salmam Khan) achchii script kare (The most important thing is that he picks good scripts)". Additionally, Salim Khan also glossed over Salman Khan’s growth in the industry. He said, “As an actor, he has improved".

Advertisement

Talking about his role in moulding Salman Khan, Salim Khan continues,"Mera contribution yeh hai ki main batata hun ki yeh mat karo. Yeh unme se hain ki inko problem ke baad pata lagta hai. Mujhe kabhi kabhi aisa lagta hai ki mera experience yeh kehta hai ki yeh nahi ho sakega toh vahin main rokna chahta hun."

He also commented on Salman Khan’s debut film Maine Pyaar Kia. He stated,"When I saw his first film toh mujhe yeh laga ki iske andar star qualities hain 100 percent magar yeh bhi sath sath tha ki main iski nature ko bhi janta tha. He never took anything seriously. He has got all the potential. Toh mujhe laga yeh 100 percent ban jayega star aur agar isko nuksan poncha sakta hai koi toh yeh khud hi hai".

Advertisement

Salman Khan was also seen playing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan which was loved and praised by many.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here