Salman Khan Addresses Link Up Rumours With Shehnaaz Gill, Says ‘Move On Ka Matlab...’

Shehnaaz Gill’s stint in Big Boss saw Salman Khan as the host. The actress who recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had sparked link-up rumours with the actor after a clip of her hugging Salman Khan tightly and leaving a kiss on his neck went viral. Now Salman Khan has addressed such speculations at the much-awaited episode of Aap Ki Adalat.

Recalling the advice he had given to Shehnaaz Gill after her beau and actor Siddarth Shukla passed away untimely because of a heart attack, Salman shared, “I told her to move on. Sid ab iss duniya mein nahi rahe, I am sure he will also want Shehnaaz to move on. Ye nahi ki unki shaadi hojaye, bachche hojaye. Abhi nahi, bohot time hai. But to get out of that Sidnaaz, woh bohot hi heavy tha uske upar aur woh toot rahi thi bechari bachchi. Toh maine bola ki move on. Par iska ye matlab nahi ki main bring it on, bring it on bol raha(Now Sid is no longer in this world now. I am sure he will also want Shehnaaz to move on. That doesn’t mean she should get married or have kids. There is time in that. It was very difficult to get out of the Sidnaaz phase and she was breaking. So I told him to move on. But that doesn’t mean bring it on, bring it on (breaks into laughter)".

On the professional front, Shehnaaz has a lot going on for her. Soon after Bigg Boss 13, she featured in multiple hit music videos including Kurta Pajama, Bhula Dunga, and Shona Shona among others. The actress also hosted the celebrity chat show titled Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz. She already had a strong footing in the Punjabi film industry, but now she has spread her wings into Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the actioner had an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

As for Salman Khan, after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor is eagerly looking forward to his much-awaited film Tiger 3 that will be released later this year.

