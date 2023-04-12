Salman Khan Blushes As Woman Introduces Herself As Aishwarya in Viral Video; Watch

Although Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan are no longer together, fans often revisit moments that they shared together as a couple. The former Miss World met Salman first met on the set of the film “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" in 1999. They began dating shortly after and their relationship became the talk of the town. However, they had a controversial broke up in 2002.

While Aishwarya Rai moved on and years later, married Abhishek Bachchan, Salman remained unmarried. Although the actors have moved on, fans cannot help but notice that a mention of Aishwarya draws a reaction from Salman. A video now going viral is an example of the same.

A fan dug out a video from the press conference of Loveyatri (2018), produced by Salman Khan Films, in which Salman blushed when a journalist shared her name with the Devdas star. In the video, a journalist who identified herself as Aishwarya introduced herself to Salman and the superstar couldn’t hide his reaction. Initially, he subtly avoided looking at the journalist. When she said, “At least look this side," he sported a blush and a smile on his face, eventually greeting her.

On the work front, Salman is busy promoting his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is all set to release on April 21. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The movie is touted to have all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family drama, and romance.

Salman will also be seen in Tiger 3, set to release later this year. The actor reunites with Katrina Kaif for the spy movie.

