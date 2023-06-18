Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Turns 24; Sanjay Leela Bhansali Celebrates

India boasts of the largest film industry in the world, and with that comes a plethora of content; making it hard for a piece of cinema to stand out. Only a handful of films manage to create a lasting impact and become iconic classics and one such gem is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s timeless romance, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ which starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. On Sunday, the iconic film completed 24 years since its release.

Released in 1999, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ was a love story ahead of its time. It dared to explore complex emotions, unconventional relationships, and the transformative power of love. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his grandeur and visual extravaganza, brought his unique directorial style to the film. The vibrant visuals, colorful sets, and larger-than-life scale became synonymous with Bhansali’s signature style, captivating audiences from the very first frame.

One of the key aspects that made ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ truly remarkable was its casting. Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn formed an unusual trio, but their chemistry on screen was nothing short of magical. One of Bhansali’s greatest strengths lies in his ability to extract the best performances from his actors. He pushes them to their limits, capturing their raw emotions and presenting them on screen with utmost authenticity. ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ is a testament to this talent as it showcased the actors’ incredible range and brought out their best performances.

The music of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ deserves a special mention. Each song became an instant hit and continues to be cherished by music lovers. Whether it was the playful “Nimbuda Nimbuda," the soul-stirring “Tadap Tadap," the energetic “Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje," or the timeless title track “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam," every composition struck a chord with the audience. One of the posts of Bhansali’s production house also celebrated the songs of the iconic movie.