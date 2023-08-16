Salman Khan And Bhagyashree Unveil The Romantic Title Track Of Avnish Barjatya's Dono; Watch

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree came together virtually on Wednesday to unveil the title track of the upcoming romantic film, Dono, directed by Avnish S. Barjatya. The film marks the debut of Rajvir Deol, son of Sunny Deol, and Paloma, daughter of Poonam Dhillon.
The song’s title track from the movie created a lot of excitement when its short preview was released last month. People wanted to hear it even before they saw the movie’s trailer or knew when it would be out. The music for the movie is made by a group of musicians called Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, and this title track is the first song from the movie’s collection of 8 songs. It was written by Irshad Kamil and sung by Armaan Malik.
The song’s video was filmed in a glasshouse with rain in the background, and it looks like a classic romantic song. The song is about common things like falling in love and the ups and downs of telling someone you love them.
Online, the original Rajshri duo of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, who were first paired in the 1989 romantic film Maine Pyar Kiya, directed by Avnish’s father Sooraj Barjatya, unveiled the title track of the movie Dono.
The two stars shared the song video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Hum Dono se aap sab ke liye.. Yeh Dono (red heart emoji) Our best wishes to the talented @avnish.barjatya and the rising stars @the_rajveer_deol @palomadhillon."
Rajshri Productions is famous for its strong musical heritage. With a portfolio of 60 films and a plethora of timeless chart-toppers, exceptional music is an anticipated hallmark of any Rajshri movie.
In the lead-up to the release of Dono’s title track, Rajshri engaged in a social media countdown, showcasing their top romantic hits. Some of Rajshri’s most beloved romantic songs include Mere Rang Mein (from Maine Pyar Kiya), Pehla Pehla Pyaar (from Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, 1994), Kasam Ki Kasam (from Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, 2003), Mujhe Haq Hai (from Vivaah, 2006), and Jalte Diye (from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, 2015).