Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt, Not John Abraham, Were First Choices For Dhoom: Reports

John Abraham has been a part of the Hindi film industry for two decades now. Ever since his debut in 2003 with the film Jism, he has delivered several box-office hits. However, those who follow his career closely know that just after his initial few releases, it was believed that his time in Bollywood would be short-lived. His movies such as Saya, Aitbaar, Paap, and Lakeer turned out to be one flop after the other at the ticket counters.

Meanwhile, John Abraham was later offered a project that turned out to be a game-changer for him. What if we told you that the film almost went to someone else? If you have not guessed the drama till now, it is none other than the 2004 action thriller Dhoom. Made under the direction of filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi, the action entertainer positioned John Abraham as a bankable star at the box office.

Advertisement

Refreshing your memory, the actor was seen in a negative role in the film, alongside Abhishek Bachchan as the protagonist. The cast of the movie also included Uday Chopra, Esha Doel, Rimmi Sen, Manoj Joshi as Shekhar, Aarav Chowdhary, Farid Amiri, Mehul Bhojak as Manu, and Rohit Chopra in pivotal roles, along with others.

Meanwhile, if the reports are to be believed, John Abraham was not the first choice for the role of Kabir. The Sultan actor was the first to be approached for the role; however, he turned down the offer for some unknown reason. Later on, the makers were in talks with Sanjay Dutt, but he also could not do the film.

The reports further claim that Dhoom was originally supposed to feature sports cars, but director Sanjay Gadhvi went for motorcycles as the faces of the actors were not clearly visible in cars. For the uninitiated, it was also the first action film by Yash Raj Films after a long gap of 16 years. Their last action-packed release was the 1988 film Vijay.