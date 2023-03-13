Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya To Reunite For a Family Drama Titled 'Prem Ki Shaadi': Report

The duo of Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya is considered to be iconic. From Hum Aapke Hai Kaun to Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, the acclaimed filmmaker and biggest superstar of Bollywood have churned out some memorable films together. Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo was their last project together. However, if reports are to be believed, Khan and Barjatya are now planning to collaborate once again. This will be their fifth project together. Reportedly, they’ll be shelling out a family drama titled Prem Ki Shaadi.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have been discussing the project for some time now. The source revealed, “Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have been discussing Prem Ki Shaadi for a while now and the film is now in the stage of hitting the floors this year. Salman and Sooraj are looking to start Prem Ki Shaadi from November/December 2023. With the film, Sooraj plans to celebrate love in the backdrop of nuclear families and is among the most special subjects that he has developed till date."

The entertainment portal also claimed that the female lead for the film has not been decided so far and a decision regarding the same will be taken by Sooraj Barjatya soon. It also claimed that the makers of Prem Ki Shaadi are tentatively looking for Diwali 2024 release.

“Sooraj Barjatya will get into the process of locking the female lead and key ensemble cast of Prem Ki Shaadi in a couple of months. While his films have always had romantic tracks leading to “shaadi", this time around, the entire conflict revolves around the life of a married couple with strong family elements," the source added.

The source further shared that Salman Khan has been getting back-to-back film offers at the moment and said, “Salman has been offered a film each by Mythri, Dharma Productions, Dil Raju, Aamir Khan Productions, and Sajid Nadiadwala that have the potential of being his Eid 2024 offing. He is talking to all stakeholders, apart from developing a couple of in-house films under his banner, Salman Khan Films. He will take a call on his Eid 2024 offing hopefully by April, as the idea is to start a new film by June 2023."

For now, Salman Khan has his eyes fixed on his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, both of which are expected to set the box office on fire with power-packed performances.

