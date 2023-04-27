Salman Khan ANGRY After Fan Tries To Shake Hands With Him, Bodyguard Shera Pushes Him; Watch

Salman Khan appeared angry after a fan attempted to shake hands with the Bollywood superstar. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening and as expected, the crowd went berserk. Several people at the airport tried to catch a glimpse of the actor while a few tried their luck to take selfies and even requested for a handshake.

However, there seemed to be one persistent fan at the airport who tried to keep up with Salman in the hope of a quick handshake with the star. However, Salman did not appreciate it. The actor’s anger was evident and he chose to not oblige to the fan’s request. He mumbled something angrily at the fan before his bodyguard, Shera, pushed the fan away.

Salman’s upset expression continued even after the fan was moved away from him. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Salman was returning from Dubai last evening. The actor had travelled to the city for a special Eid party. He greeted fans during the party and even tackled a few hilarious questions about his marriage.

During the event, fans of the star expressed their love for him and shrieked ‘I love you’. To this, he responded, “Jab ladhkiya itne shiddat se I love You bolti hai toh ghabrahat hoti hai (When women profess love with such sincerity, I feel nervous). He even went on to joke with a fan asked, “Apki patni hai? (Do you have a spouse?)" and on being told yes, said, “Meri nehi hai".

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is inching towards Rs 100 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan registers its first noticeable drop [39.82%], after the #Eid period… The mass pockets continue to dominate, but metros register a sharp decline… Eyes ₹ 93 cr [+/-] total in Week 1… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr, Sun 26.61 cr, Mon 10.17 cr, Tue 6.12 cr. Total: ₹ 84.46 cr. #India biz."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here