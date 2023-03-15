'Salman Khan Apologise or Be Ready to Face Consequences': Lawrence Bishnoi Threatens Actor

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has made headlines once again after he threatened Salman Khan in a recent interview. He asked the actor to apologise or be ready to face the consequences. Bishnoi said that Salman humiliated his community by allegedly killing a blackbuck. “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else," he told ABP news.

He added that there is anger in his mind for Salman since childhood. “Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity’s temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything," he said.

Last year, Salman Khan’s security was upgraded to Y+ from the existing X category after the actor received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Salman was also granted a weapon license. According to sources, the police from Punjab, Delhi, and Maharashtra discovered that gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar had planned fatal attacks on Salman Khan in Mumbai. They reportedly made two attempts - one outside his Bandra home during his birthday celebration in 2017 and another at his Panvel farmhouse in 2018.

Meanwhile, a purported TV interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, from inside high-security Bathinda jail has triggered a row. The Punjab Police have called it “baseless" and threatened to take action against those trying to “malign" the image of the prison authorities.

A TV news channel aired the purported interview in which it claimed that Bishnoi had given the interview from inside the high-security prison.

