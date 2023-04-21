Salman Khan Asks Katrina Kaif to Fix Her Plunging Dress in Viral Video; Actress Has Best Reaction

Palak Tiwari recently stirred waves on the internet when she got candid about a cardinal rule that Salman Khan had made in regards to women on the sets of Antim and their dressing attire. According to Palak who was an assistant in that film, the actor had asked the women to not wear low necklines. Her revelation prompted some netizens to express their offense on social media. Now an old video has gone viral that shows Salman Khan asking Katrina Kaif to fix her dress at an event.

In a clip that was shared by a fan page of Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan can be seen sitting next to Katrina dressed in a black suit, black shirt and black trousers. On the other hand, Katrina had worn a multi-colored dress with a deep neckline. At one point in the clip,

Advertisement

Salman Khan after noticing carefully what Katrina Kaif had worn, subtly gestured to the actress to fix her dress. That prompted Katrina to chuckle followed by Salman Khan smiling widely along with her.

Earlier while speaking with Siddarth Kannan, Palak Tiwari had shared, “When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, ‘Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?’ I said I am going to Salman Sir’s set. She was like ‘Wow, very good’."

Advertisement

She had further added, “He’s a traditionalist… Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear what you like)’, but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always’."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is finally out now on the auspicious occasion of Eid. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie boasts of a lot of action, romance and family drama.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here