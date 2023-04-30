Salman Khan Breaks Silence on Getting ‘SERIOUS’ Death Threats, Says ‘Jo Hona Hai Wo Toh…’

Salman Khan has received several death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over the last few months. Therefore, the actor has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai Police. In a recent interview, Khan opened up about the same and shared how ‘security is better than insecurity’. He also mentioned how it is ‘not possible to ride a bicycle on the road’ because of these ‘serious’ death threats.

“Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that’s why there is security," Salman told India TV in a recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat.

“I am doing whatever I have been told. There is a dialogue ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ ‘they have to be lucky 100 times, I have to be lucky once’. So, I got to be very careful," he added.

Salman further explained that whatever is destined to happen will happen but added that this does not mean he can roam around freely. “I am going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points towards god) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Shera’s around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days," he said.

Salman Khan has been on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi for a long time now. Earlier this month, the actor received a phone call from one ‘Roki Bhai’ from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur who threatened to kill him on April 30. However, it was later reported that the call was made by a 16-year-old from Rajasthan’s Shahpur, who was then taken into custody. Khan later received another death threat via email which allegedly also warned Rakhi Sawant.

In March this year, in an interview with ABP News, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mentioned that the ‘goal of his life’ is to kill Salman Khan and added that the matter will end only after the actor apologises to the Bishnoi community for allegedly killing the blackbuck.

For the unversed, Bishnois believe that blackbucks are the reincarnation of their spiritual leader, Bhagwan Jambeshwar, also known as Jambaji.

