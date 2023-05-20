Salman Khan Building a 19-Floor Luxurious Hotel In Mumbai? Here’s What We Know

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with his family is reportedly planning to build a plush hotel in Mumbai. Buzz is that the Khans are building the same at a ‘prime location’, and have locked in a sea-facing plot at Bandra’s Carter Road.

According to a report in Times Of India, the building plan approved by BMC shows a 19-storey hotel. The plot originally belonged to the Starlet CHS residential building, which the Khans had purchased apartments in and initially intended to redevelop into a residential complex. However, it appears that the family has altered their plans.

Reportedly, the idea of building a hotel was submitted over a year ago in the name of the actor’s mother, Salma Khan, who is shown as the owner of the property. The Khans’ architect, Sapre & Associates, have now shared a revised amended plan under the city’s new Development Control & Promotion Regulation (DCPR-2034), for a “commercial centrally air-conditioned building with a height of 69.90 metres".

The report also stated that the property will include three-level basements. The first and second floors will house a cafe and restaurant, the 3rd floor will be having a gymnasium and swimming pool, and the 4th floor will be used as a service floor. Apparently, the 5th and 6th floors are for the convention centre and the 7th to 19th floors are for hotel use.

An official confirmation on the same from Salman Khan’s team. While there has been no sign of construction at the family’s plot, a building stands which will be renovated for the luxurious hotel.

Back in 2011, Salman’s father and veteran writer Salim Khan, told Times Of India that they keep buying properties all the time.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Tiger 3. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and has Katrina Kaif as the female lead. He also made a cameo appearance in the hit film Pathaan. Reportedly, it has been found that YRF is also working on a film that would have Tiger against Pathaan. Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The family entertainer garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.