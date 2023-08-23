Salman Khan Calls AR Rahman 'Average,' Asks 'Mere Liye Kab...' In Viral Video; See His SAVAGE Reply

An old video of Salman Khan poking fun at music composer AR Rahman is going viral on Reddit. In the video, Salman can be heard jokingly calling Rahman an “average" composer. The video has been grabbing many eyeballs, with netizens sharing mixed reactions in the comment section.

During an event in 2014, Salman referred to Rahman as an “average" artist, only to quickly ask the music maestro to work with him. “Humare liye kab kaam karoge?" Salman asked the Oscar-winning composer. Rahman later joked, “He (Salman) will have to do the kind of films I like, only then I’ll work with him." Interestingly, Rahman scored for Salman Khan starrer Yuvvraaj in 2008. One user commented on the video: “AR Rahman doesn’t like Salman Khan - body language tells us all. Salman tried to shake ARR hands after calling him average but ARR kept hands in his pocket so Salman forcibly took ARR hands out from his pocket." Another one pointed out, “Salman most definitely was sarcastic when he said Rahman is ‘average’."