Salman Khan Calls Himself ‘Unlucky In Love’, Says 'Chahta Tha Ki Jaan Banaye Woh…'

As much as Salman Khan makes headlines for his professional choices and films, there’s always a fair share of news about Bhaijaan’s love life. The actor is all set to open up about his love life in the upcoming episode of Aap Ki Adalat, the teaser of which was recently released. In the teaser, the host Rajat Sharma asked Salman about his love life when the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor ended up confessing that he’s been unlucky in love.

When asked who is he with these days, Salman said, “Jinko chaahta tha ke woh mujhe jaan bulaaye, woh bhai bulaa rahi hai (The person who I wanted to call me ‘jaan’ is calling me ‘bhai’)".

Salman has been linked up to many stars in showbiz. His rumoured affair with Somi Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, and the latest Pooja Hegde has always garnered attention.

Meanwhile, in the teaser of the same episode, Salman also spoke about the success of Pathaan and heaped praises on Shah Rukh Khan. “Entire credit for the success of Pathaan should go to Shah Rukh. He worked very hard for this film and it’s his much-deserved success," he said.

Khan also opined that he always emphasises on creating family-friendly movies and doesn’t approve of vulgarity. “I don’t approve of abusive language and nudity being shown in the OTT. It should be censored. I never allow vulgarity in my films. I want our films to be watched by the family together," the actor shared.

On the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film hit theatres on April 21. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

Next, Salman will soon be seen in Tiger 3. This action entertainer is scheduled to hit the screens in November 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Salman and Katrina Kaif return with their spy avatars. The movie will also star Emraan Hashmi in a key role and have a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.

