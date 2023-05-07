Salman Khan Calls Sunil Grover 'Brilliant', Says ‘I Feel Incompetent As An Actor’ In Viral Video

Salman Khan is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film was loved by fans and the actor has also expressed his gratitude towards them. Well, recently an old video has surfaced online in which the Tubelight actor is heard saying how much incompetent he felt in front of Sunil Grover.

In the video, which was shared on Reddit, Salman Khan can be seen in conversation with Anupama Chopra. He expressed his respect for Sunil Grover’s acting abilities, saying that he was in awe of his acting when he saw him at The Kapil Sharma Show. “We went to this show the other day. Sunil Grover was there. And me and Sohail were sitting out there. I felt so incompetent as an actor that I was like shit look at these guys, look at their timing, look at how brilliant they are!’. I need to appreciate the fact that I need to keep on working harder. He (Sunil Grover) has come in as that doctor (Mashoor Gulati), he is not doing any comedy. He is just playing a character. Then after that, he is coming as Mr Bachchan. Uff! You have to see that! Oh my God! We both felt that we are sitting in front of Mr Bachchan. And he was not doing any comedy or mimicry. He is straight out playing it. How Mr Bachchan is in his real life. Everyone can do the ‘Haain!’. He (Sunil) got the nuances from his real life, not the filmy ones, the real-life ones. I have never seen anything like this. I was just looking at him and just felt so incompetent that day."

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

The video of Salman Khan praising Sunil Grover quickly went viral on social media, with fans of both actors expressing their excitement and admiration for their talent. Many also appreciated Salman Khan’s humility and willingness to acknowledge the talent of his fellow actors.

To note, Sunil Grover rose to fame with his portrayal of characters like Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on the TV show “Comedy Nights with Kapil.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in the highly anticipated third installment of the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3. The spy thriller is slated to hit the theatres by the second half of 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here