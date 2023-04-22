Salman Khan Caught Smoking Cigarette on the Sets of Tiger 3; Video Goes Viral on Eid

Even as fans wait with bated breath outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of Salman Khan on the auspicious occasion of Eid, a video going viral on social media claims the superstar is shooting for his next, Tiger 3, the third part of YRF’s spy action-thriller, Ek Tha Tiger that released in 2012. The film will star Salman, Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Rumours are rife that Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan in the spy universe, will also have a cameo to play in the film. The teaser of the movie created immense buzz within fans and will release on Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In the video, Salman, in black, can be seen sitting with crew members on what looks like a rooftop and enjoying a smoke as he chats with them. Fans are excited to spot Salman aka Avinash Singh Rathod in the leaked video. While one wrote, “Diwali, please come fast", another wrote, “This will be the biggest comeback."

While the authenticity of the video cannot be vouched for, one can check out the post here:

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and others in pivotal roles, released yesterday and has opened to a decent collection at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet, the opening day collection for KKBKKJ was Rs 15.81 crore, which is comparatively lower than Salman Khan’s previous Eid releases from 2010 to 2019.

Salman has left fans yearning for more after his brief appearance in the Pathaan. The actor played the role of RAW agent Tiger and teased that he might require Pathaan’s assistance in his future missions, generating excitement for Tiger 3.

