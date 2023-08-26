Salman Khan Celebrates 35 Years In Bollywood, Says It Passed In A Jiffy; 'Went By Like 35 Days'

Salman Khan has clocked a milestone of 35 years in the film industry today. While his debut came with the 1988 movie Biwi Ho To Aisi, he tasted success with his second film Maine Pyar Kiya, where he portrayed the role of Prem opposite Bhagyashree’s Suman. To celebration of this occasion, his fans trended the hashtag trend #35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. That apart, Salman Khan shared a montage video featuring scenes from his movies to mark the day.

Salman has found success as a producer too. He started Salman Khan Films in 2011 with Chillar Party and then hit big with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, a film that conquered the box office and won awards and critical acclaim.

Sharing the video, Salman wrote, “35 years went by like 35 days. Thank u for your love ❤️" Many took to the comments section to congratulate him.