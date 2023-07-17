Trends :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Salman Khan Clarifies Not Casting for Film or Hired Agents: 'Legal Action Will Be Taken If...'

Salman Khan Clarifies Not Casting for Film or Hired Agents: 'Legal Action Will Be Taken If...'

Salman Khan issues a warning.
Salman Khan issues a warning.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 14:06 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

Salman Khan has issued a statement clarifying that he and his production house are not hiring for a film currently.

Salman Khan and his production house, Salman Khan Films, has issued a clarification that they are not hiring actors for a film currently. The actor took to Twitter and Instagram to issue an ‘official statement’ regarding this. He added that if he and his team will take legal actions if they come across people using his name falsely. Salman did not reveal the reason behind the sudden statement.

“This is to clarify that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan’s of SRK’s name in any unauthorised manner," his statement read.

Advertisement

On the work front, Salman is currently busy with two projects. Salman Khan will soon be seen Tiger 3. It is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in the movie. It is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali. Other than Tiger 3, Salman also has Tiger Vs Pathaan in his pipeline. While the film has not been officially announced as of now.

On the small screen, he turned host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actor replaced Karan Johar as the host. Although this is his first stint on the OTT front, the actor has been hosting the televised version of Bigg Boss for several years now. He is expected to return as the host of the upcoming season as well.

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: July 17, 2023, 14:01 IST
last updated: July 17, 2023, 14:06 IST
Read More
Install
App