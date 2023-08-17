Salman Khan's Co-star Zareen Khan Rushed To Hospital, Shares 'Life Update'

Actor Zareen Khan, who made her acting debut with Salman Khan starrer Veer in 2010, has been hospitalised in Mumbai due to dengue. On Wednesday, Zareen took to her Instagram account to share her health update from the hospital. She shared a series of photos from the hospital and updated fans about her recovery.

Without revealing her face, she shared a photo of a glass of fruit juice and added a caption, “#RecoveryMode". She had previously posted a picture from the hospital where she was seen taking IV fluids. “#LifeUpdate," she added to the photo.

Advertisement

Zareen Khan’s last Hindi film release was the LGBTQ+ love story, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (2021). She has been missing from the tinsel town and her Bollywood career has been rather sporadic. However last year, Zareen revealed that her mother’s ill-health has been the reason behind her disappearance from films.

“My mother’s health has been a reason of concern for me since the last year and a half. That has taken up most of my time. But by the grace of God, she is feeling much better now, and I can concentrate on work again," Zareen had said.