Salman Khan CONFIRMS Da-Bangg Tour In Kolkata Amid Death Threats; Check Date, Time, Venue Here

Salman Khan has always been a magnet for attention, whether it’s for his blockbuster films, his philanthropic deeds, or his larger-than-life persona. However, the latest news about him has taken a darker turn, as he has become the target of multiple death threats. As a result, the Mumbai police have stepped up security measures to ensure his safety. But Salman Khan is not the one to be deterred easily. He has made a bold decision to go ahead with his highly-anticipated DA-BANGG tour, which is all set to rock Kolkata next week. While his die-hard fans can hardly contain their excitement, there are those who are understandably worried about his safety.

The superstar personally confirmed the event on Twitter, revealing that he and other renowned celebrities will be performing in East Bengal Club, Maiden Tent, Kolkata on May 13. The show starts at 6 PM.

Like every year, Salman Khan will be accompanied by a star-studded ensemble comprising Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Guru Randhawa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Maniesh Paul, Aayush Sharma, and Prabhudeva.

The DA-BANGG tour faced a delay earlier, though the event organisers dismissed rumours of the show’s cancellation, clarifying that the event was only postponed due to security concerns.

According to reports by ABP News, the organisers had previously stated that they were receiving assistance from the West Bengal government and top police officials to ensure the safety of the performers. While they did not disclose specific details regarding the measures being taken, they assured fans that everything would be taken care of properly.

In a recent appearance on Rajat Sharma’s talk show Aap Ki Adalat, Salman Khan spoke about the recent death threats and opened up about how he’s coping with the situation.

The actor acknowledged the necessity of the security measures, stating that “security is better than insecurity." However, he also expressed frustration at the inconvenience caused to his fans and others on the road due to the presence of security personnel. Salman Khan also spoke about how the death threats have made him more cautious, saying he now has to be careful about his movements. He quoted a line from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, to sum up the situation: “They have to be lucky once, I have to be lucky 100 times."

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is gearing up for his next big project, Tiger 3. He will share the screen space with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Shah Rukh Khan too has a cameo appearance in the film.

