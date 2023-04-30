Salman Khan CONFIRMS Karan Johar Approached Him for Film, Says 'Itne Saal Ke Baad... Phone Aaya'

Salman Khan is all set to work with Karan Johar for his next. Rumours were rife, the duo are collaborating for a massy entertainer. Now, in the recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat, the actor has confirmed the same. A video of the same where Salman Khan confirmed the same has gone viral now. Salman is heard saying that Karan recently called him up and offered a movie.

Salman also revealed, that after many years Adi Chopra started calling him for films. Ab Karan Johar ka phone gaya ki ek film. These are thr big producer-directors who want to work with me, I also want to work with them. These all began to happen since the past 10 years, uske pehle no one approached me.

Earlier this month Bollywood Hungama reported that Karan Johar is in talks with Salman Khan for a big-budget film. “It’s in the nascent stage right now and all details about the script, director etc have been kept under wraps. Nevertheless, it’ll be interesting to see both coming together for a film after 25 years," the source revealed. Reportedly, the film will be releasing for Eid 2024.

If the project comes through, fans will see Salman Khan and Karan Johar together for the first time after 25 years. The only time he worked with Karan Johar was for his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film hit theatres on April 21. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Next, Salman will soon be seen in Tiger 3. It is scheduled to hit the screens in November 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Salman and Katrina Kaif return with their spy avatars.

