Salman Khan Death Threat Email Linked To Mobile Number in UK; Mumbai Police Probing

Salman Khan death threat case: A new development has revealed that the email ID from which Salman received the death threat is linked to a number in the UK.

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 13:16 IST

Salman Khan received yet a death threat earlier this week.
A new development in the Salman Khan death threat case has revealed a possible connection in the UK. Earlier this week, it was reported that Salman has got an email threatening to kill him. Mumbai Police swung into action, probing the source of the email. It has now been said that the email is linked to a mobile number in the UK.

The police are tracing the person in whose name the phone number is registered. On Monday, it was reported that an FIR has been registered against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi along with Goldie Brar and Rohit Brar for threatening the superstar via e-mail. The FIR was lodged at Bandra Police station under sections 506 (2), 120 (B) and 34 of IPC. Security has been beefed up outside Salman’s residence in Mumbai.

The email came shortly after Bishnoi gave an interview from Tihar jail in which he claimed that his life mission was to kill Salman Khan, as reported by Indian Express. The e-mail sent from the ID of one Mohit Garg stated, “Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) ko BAAT krni hai Tere boss Salman se. Interview dekh hi Liya Hoga usne shayad nhi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lega. Matter close krna hai to BAAT krva dio, face to face krna ho vo bta dio. Abi time rehte inform krdiya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega."

Meanwhile, not only has security been increased for the actor but fans have been asked not to crowd up in front of Salman’s house. An ETimes report has also stated that an event in Kolkata headlined by Salman Khan has been postponed amid the threat.

It was also reported that Salman’s father, Salim Khan is getting sleepless nights following the threat. A source told ETimes that Salman is sporting a brave face, not appearing to take the threats seriously but Salim is bothered by the recent events.

first published: March 23, 2023, 11:53 IST
last updated: March 23, 2023, 13:16 IST
