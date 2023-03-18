'I Will Kill Salman Khan If...': Lawrence Bishnoi Threatens Actor Again

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has threatened Salman Khan once again. In a recent interview with ABP news, he mentioned that the ‘goal of his life’ is to kill Salman Khan and added that the matter will end only after the actor apologises to the Bishnoi community for allegedly killing the blackbuck.

“Salman Khan will have to apologise. He should go to our temple in Bikaner and apologise. The goal of my life is to kill Salman Khan. I will kill Salman Khan if his security is removed," Bishnoi said.

“If he (Salman Khan) apologises, then the matter will end. Salman is arrogant, Moose Wala was also like that. The ego of Salman Khan is bigger than Ravana," the gangster added.

This comes days after, Boshnoi claimed that Salman humiliated his community by allegedly killing a blackbuck. “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else," he told ABP news.

Boshnoi had also asked the Tiger actor to visit their deity’s temple to seek an apology. “Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity’s temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything," he had said.

For the unversed, Salman Khan has been on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi for a long time now. In 2018, one of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the Tiger 3 actor in relation to the blackbuck killing case. Bishnois believe that blackbucks are the reincarnation of their spiritual leader, Bhagwan Jambeshwar, also known as Jambaji.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. Apart from this, the actor has also been working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. Apart from these, Salman’s No Entry 2 is also likely to go on floors soon.

